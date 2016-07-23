  1. HOME Anime
  4. DC Comics: svelati tutti i prossimi progetti d'animazione

C'è molta attesa per l'arrivo di Batman: The Killing Joke, ma i fan della DC Comics pensano anche al futuro della divisione animata dell'iconica casa editrice di Batman, Superman & Co.

Durante il panel del San Diego Comic-Con, la DC Comics ha svelato i prossimi tre progetti d'animazione:

  1. Justice League Dark, che era già stato ufficializzato, e vedremo John Constantine e Swamp Thing nel cast.
  2. Teen Titans: The Judas Contract, adattamento animato del noto fumetto di Marv Wolfman e George Pérez. Non è stato confermato ma sembrerebbe essere un sequel di Justice League vs. Teen Titans.
  3. Batman and Harley Quinn, un nuovo progetto totalmente originale e creato interamente da Bruce Timm. I dettagli, al momento, sono totalmente top-secret.

