DC Comics: svelati tutti i prossimi progetti d'animazione

Durante il panel del San Diego Comic-Con, la DC Comics ha svelato i prossimi tre progetti d'animazione:
- Justice League Dark, che era già stato ufficializzato, e vedremo John Constantine e Swamp Thing nel cast.
- Teen Titans: The Judas Contract, adattamento animato del noto fumetto di Marv Wolfman e George Pérez. Non è stato confermato ma sembrerebbe essere un sequel di Justice League vs. Teen Titans.
- Batman and Harley Quinn, un nuovo progetto totalmente originale e creato interamente da Bruce Timm. I dettagli, al momento, sono totalmente top-secret.