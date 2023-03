100 Girlfriends: annunciato l'anime per il divertentissimo anime romcom seinen

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You by Rikito Nakamura and Yukiko Nozawa is getting a TV Anime adaptation by Bibury Animation Studio.



Casting includes Wataru Kato (Rentaro), Kaede Hondo (Hakari), and Miyu Tomita (Karane). pic.twitter.com/qkPTQxApXI