Il 2020 è l'anno della nostalgia: i fan di Digimon e Pokémon celebrano i due anime in rete

Both are good and can appeal to different people.



Get over this Pokemon vs Digimon nonsense people. It's 2020 — Token (@TokenDuelist) April 6, 2020

I’m really watching both Digimon and Pokemon weekly at the moment, huh? Anime has gotten me feeling like it’s 2001. pic.twitter.com/3Yg7Zqyetl — AJ (@Aleczandxr) April 5, 2020

Watch Digimon Adventure 2020... — Billiam (@billiamthies) April 5, 2020

Crazy how in 2020 Pokemon and Digimon are extremely good and I'm really looking forward to what they have in store for us long time fans



Now I'm hoping yugioh will be good 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TJbnlKti7K — 🦋🍧 Omni 🍧🦋 (@OmniKabuto) April 5, 2020

Pokemon fans: We finally have a good anime that has nice animation and a good plot! No Digimon to take the spotlight, stupid knockoff!



Digimon fans, rolling up with Adventure 2020: pic.twitter.com/9Dnfbc6T06 — morgue escapee (@soulemissary) April 6, 2020

Digimon Adventure (2020) just started and Pokemon is running. Add in some Yugioh and I'll be like 7 years old again... — ゴールデン (@iceemperor_mh) April 5, 2020