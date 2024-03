Il 2024 di Netflix si apre alla grande: annunciata l'acquisizione di 9 anime di successo!

📣Get ready to binge on these must-watch titles coming to even more regions on Netflix by the end of 2024!



💚 My Hero Academia S1-4

❤️ ONE PIECE FILM RED

💞 SPY x FAMILY S1

🧡 Haikyu!! S1-4

🖤 Black Clover S1-4

💙 JUJUTSU KAISEN S1 pic.twitter.com/Xtm4K8jz8a