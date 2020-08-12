Everyeye AnimeLogo Everyeye Anime
Act-Age: come hanno reagito i fan alla cancellazione del manga?

Non può che dispiacere quando un manga come Act-Age viene cancellato. Ma c'era poco da fare per il manga di Weekly Shonen Jump dopo le pesantissime accuse a Tatsuya Matsuki, lo sceneggiatore che alcuni giorni fa è stato arrestato per aver molestato alcune studentesse delle scuole medie.

Con un comunicato lampo, Weekly Shonen Jump ha dovuto comunicare ai fan che Act-Age è stato cancellato senza possibilità d'appello. In tutto il mondo ci sono state reazioni e ogni casa editrice che aveva acquistato i diritti ha poi dovuto prendere le dovute contromisure come fatto da J-POP.

Chi è arrabbiato per la situazione generatasi è anche il gruppo di persone che leggeva Act-Age, un gruppo molto nutrito dato che il manga era in continua ascesa di popolarità. In prima linea ci sono i fan giapponesi, tra cui anche alcuni mangaka, ma anche a livello globale ci sono state diverse polemiche. Quasi tutti i commenti scritti hanno due volti: uno di accusa totale a Tatsuya Matsuki, lo sceneggiatore che si è macchiato dei brutti gesti, e uno di sostegno completo alla disegnatrice Shiro Usazaki.

Come potete vedere in basso, in tanti ritenevano Act-Age un ottimo manga e che avrebbe dovuto sostenere Weekly Shonen Jump per tanto tempo, ma ormai non c'è più molto da sperare per l'opera. Con la cancellazione ormai effettiva, riscopriamo la storia di Act-Age e il suo crollo.

