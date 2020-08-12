Act-Age: come hanno reagito i fan alla cancellazione del manga?

Due to the author's questionable actions against minors, Shonen Jump has officially announced the cancellation of the Act-Age manga.



This is so disappointing, especially since Act-Age was an incredibly unique and beautifully written story.

I feel so bad for the illustrator, man. https://t.co/SXk5tac04l — Joey (@TheAn1meMan) August 11, 2020

It's awesome that the Jump editorial voiced support for Shiro Usazaki in the very same press release they cancelled "Act-age. I think it's a heartwarming sign they are immediately expressing the desire to create new manga works with her. It's a great notice for the fans too. — Manga Mogura (@MangaMogura) August 10, 2020

Also just saw what happened w the act-age mangaka and JEEZ it’s such a messed up situation, I hope all the victims are okay, and I hope the artist hasn’t been receiving any harassment over this instead of support. Also fuck the mangaka I hope he’s in jail — ceo of inosuke 🦋 genya nation (@pigassault) August 11, 2020

Well, fuck act-age's plot. Im just supporting shiro usazaki's art. pic.twitter.com/EgEx11Mn6K — ❁ gouiyel ❁ (@queenkruI) August 8, 2020

Some of y’all acting more hurt about Act-Age being potentially cancelled than the fact that a girl has allegedly been harassed.



I love the manga with all my heart but like,



Priorities here. — Killafoe @ Home (@Killafoe1) August 8, 2020

I'm glad that author is getting arrested and pray to God he never works in Manga again. I'm hoping the artist that worked on act-age is able to find success again and hopefully not with a freak attached this time. Most of all I hope the victim gets the justice she deserves — Sorcerer Salaryman WeatherRE (@ReWeather) August 8, 2020