Act-Age: come hanno reagito i fan alla cancellazione del manga?
Non può che dispiacere quando un manga come Act-Age viene cancellato. Ma c'era poco da fare per il manga di Weekly Shonen Jump dopo le pesantissime accuse a Tatsuya Matsuki, lo sceneggiatore che alcuni giorni fa è stato arrestato per aver molestato alcune studentesse delle scuole medie.
Con un comunicato lampo, Weekly Shonen Jump ha dovuto comunicare ai fan che Act-Age è stato cancellato senza possibilità d'appello. In tutto il mondo ci sono state reazioni e ogni casa editrice che aveva acquistato i diritti ha poi dovuto prendere le dovute contromisure come fatto da J-POP.
Chi è arrabbiato per la situazione generatasi è anche il gruppo di persone che leggeva Act-Age, un gruppo molto nutrito dato che il manga era in continua ascesa di popolarità. In prima linea ci sono i fan giapponesi, tra cui anche alcuni mangaka, ma anche a livello globale ci sono state diverse polemiche. Quasi tutti i commenti scritti hanno due volti: uno di accusa totale a Tatsuya Matsuki, lo sceneggiatore che si è macchiato dei brutti gesti, e uno di sostegno completo alla disegnatrice Shiro Usazaki.
Come potete vedere in basso, in tanti ritenevano Act-Age un ottimo manga e che avrebbe dovuto sostenere Weekly Shonen Jump per tanto tempo, ma ormai non c'è più molto da sperare per l'opera. Con la cancellazione ormai effettiva, riscopriamo la storia di Act-Age e il suo crollo.
Due to the author's questionable actions against minors, Shonen Jump has officially announced the cancellation of the Act-Age manga.— Joey (@TheAn1meMan) August 11, 2020
This is so disappointing, especially since Act-Age was an incredibly unique and beautifully written story.
I feel so bad for the illustrator, man. https://t.co/SXk5tac04l
It's awesome that the Jump editorial voiced support for Shiro Usazaki in the very same press release they cancelled "Act-age. I think it's a heartwarming sign they are immediately expressing the desire to create new manga works with her. It's a great notice for the fans too.— Manga Mogura (@MangaMogura) August 10, 2020
Also just saw what happened w the act-age mangaka and JEEZ it’s such a messed up situation, I hope all the victims are okay, and I hope the artist hasn’t been receiving any harassment over this instead of support. Also fuck the mangaka I hope he’s in jail— ceo of inosuke 🦋 genya nation (@pigassault) August 11, 2020
rip act-age— ً⁷⁺⁹ (@YONAGISM) August 8, 2020
2018-2020 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Fc0iTdeJDB
Well, fuck act-age's plot. Im just supporting shiro usazaki's art. pic.twitter.com/EgEx11Mn6K— ❁ gouiyel ❁ (@queenkruI) August 8, 2020
Some of y’all acting more hurt about Act-Age being potentially cancelled than the fact that a girl has allegedly been harassed.— Killafoe @ Home (@Killafoe1) August 8, 2020
I love the manga with all my heart but like,
Priorities here.
I'm glad that author is getting arrested and pray to God he never works in Manga again. I'm hoping the artist that worked on act-age is able to find success again and hopefully not with a freak attached this time. Most of all I hope the victim gets the justice she deserves— Sorcerer Salaryman WeatherRE (@ReWeather) August 8, 2020
Fuck man. It's one of my favorite ongoing series. And those who are saying give it a read, separate author from it's work, honestly don't bother. The story is great but incomplete and that's the worst feeling ever especially when you are following it for a while now.— Fazeel Ahmed (@MrEmperor_Relix) August 10, 2020
Act-Age
- Tipo: Manga
- Tipo Fumetto: Manga
- Autore: Tatsuya Matsuki
- Disegnatore: Shiro Usazaki
- Casa Editrice: Non disponibile
