Act-Age, 'la disegnatrice è a pezzi': sostegno da Weekly Shonen Jump e i mangaka

Different artists and mangaka are showing their support to Shiro Usazaki after the whole act-age incident. Yusuke Murata, artist of One Punch Man and Eyeshield 21, is retweeting and spreading Shiro Usazaki's art. pic.twitter.com/GWqYakz3w1

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused. Not only the editorial department but Shiro Usazaki is heart-broken because of the situation, so we'll support her and give our utmost effort to create new works in the future.