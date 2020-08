Act Age: Shueisha interrompe definitivamente la pubblicazione del manga

Official Statement on act-age volumes and plans for related content of the series. · No more volumes will be released after Volume 13. Volumes 1 to 12 won't have any more prints for an indefinite period of time. https://t.co/JJYRLCiPqW

· All digital distribution of the series will stop in any bookstore, from third parties to Shonen Jump+ and Jump BOOK Store.



· For every planned project that includes applicants, merch will be shipped as scheduled even if they can be canceled.