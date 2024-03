L'addio ad un autore leggendario: il mondo dei manga e dell'animazione saluta Toriyama

Masako Nozawa finally reacts to Toriyama's passing.



"I don't want to believe it. My head is blank with a feeling that I don't want to think about it. Still, every time I see Goku, I remember what Toriyama-sensei said to me, 'Take care of Goku for me, please' and that helps me to…

Akira Toriyama's first editor, Kazuhiko Torishima reacts to his passing.



"The last time we worked together was on the book we published last year, 'Dr. Mashirito's Strongest Manga Technique.'

In that book, 'Torishima and Toriyama Back Then' was the last manga we made together.…

Dragon Ball animator, Naotoshi Shida reacts to Toriyama's passing.



"It's too sad...it's too soon and I'm speechless.

I learned a lot from Toriyama-san's manga and being involved in the animation staff.

The illustrations in Dragon Ball Volume 13 are my favorite and contain…

Vagabond and SLAM DUNK creator, Takehiko Inoue reacts to Toriyama's passing.



"I just can't accept it.



Thank you, Toriyama-sensei."

ONE PUNCH MAN manga artist, Yusuke Murata reacts to Toriyama's passing.



"There were many things that I received from Toriyama-sensei, the ones which only he could give. I pray that he may rest in peace.



Strangely, I don't feel like he's passed away at all. Perhaps because for…