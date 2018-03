Anche Madara Uchiha di Naruto Shippuden avrà una versione live-action al teatro

Kataoka Ainosuke VI and Ennosuke Ichikawa IV will play Madara Uchiha in the upcoming Naruto Kabuki Play. It is yet unconfirmed which version each will play. Naruto Kabuki is coming August 2018



Some of you may know Kataoka Ainosuke VI from the Japanese horror movie The Mother. pic.twitter.com/lDc7l03XwG