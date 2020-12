L'anime di ONE PIECE si prepara alla prossima fase: svelati i titoli dei futuri episodi

One Piece Anime episodes titles for December



Episode 955: "A New Ally? The Giants of Kaido’s Army Mobilize" Dec 20th



Episode 956: "The Decisive Battle Draws Close! The Strawhat Crew Prepares" Dec 27th



There will be a break after episode 956. Ep 957 will air on Jan 10th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/YyirscvS3I