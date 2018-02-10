Everyeye Anime

  4. Annunciata la data d'uscita per Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - The Imperial Path

Annunciata la data d'uscita per Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - The Imperial Path

Il sito ufficiale del progetto Code Geass ha rivelato Sabato che Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Odo (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - The Imperial Path), il terzo film della trilogia compilation per la serie anime di Code Geass: Lelouch di the Rebellion e Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2, arriverà in Giappone il 26 maggio.

I tre film sono intitolati, in ordine di continuità: Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Kodo (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - Il sentiero del risveglio), Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Hando (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - The Rebellion Path), e Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Odo (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - The Imperial Path).

Il primo film è uscito in Giappone il 21 ottobre e il secondo è uscito invece lo scorso Sabato. I film ricapitoleranno tutti i 50 episodi di entrambe le serie di Code Geass. Il cast sta registrando nuovamente tutte le linee di dialogo per i film, e i film includeranno nuove scene.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, la prima stagione della serie anime, e Code Geass: Akito the Exiled, compilation di di 5 OAV ambientati nello stesso mondo del franchise ma con differenti personaggi, sono disponibili su Netflix.

FONTE: ANN
