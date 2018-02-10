Annunciata la data d'uscita per Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - The Imperial Path

Il sito ufficiale del progetto Code Geass ha rivelato Sabato che, il terzo film della trilogia compilation per la serie anime di, arriverà in Giappone il 26 maggio.

I tre film sono intitolati, in ordine di continuità: Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Kodo (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - Il sentiero del risveglio), Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Hando (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - The Rebellion Path), e Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Odo (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - The Imperial Path).

Il primo film è uscito in Giappone il 21 ottobre e il secondo è uscito invece lo scorso Sabato. I film ricapitoleranno tutti i 50 episodi di entrambe le serie di Code Geass. Il cast sta registrando nuovamente tutte le linee di dialogo per i film, e i film includeranno nuove scene.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, la prima stagione della serie anime, e Code Geass: Akito the Exiled, compilation di di 5 OAV ambientati nello stesso mondo del franchise ma con differenti personaggi, sono disponibili su Netflix.