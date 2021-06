Anteprima per Boruto 205: Shikamaru prende le redini di Konoha

Boruto WSJ Preview for Episode 205.



Title: “Proof” (証明) [6/27]



“Shikamaru is suspicious of Kawaki, who was by Naruto's side at the time of his disappearance. Shikamaru attempts to keep him under house arrest within a barrier but Boruto resists.”



Translation: @nite_baron pic.twitter.com/1VEZtHzuOR