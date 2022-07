Anteprima per Boruto 259, le indagini di Mitsuki: dov'è il suo amico?

Boruto Episode 259 Preview Text via WSJ:



Title: “Unhealing Wounds” (7/24)



“Mitsuki is worried because he hasn't seen Mikazuki, his cat, recently. But on a certain day, while making patrols in the village, he happens to see Mikazuki!?”



Translation: @rocha_luana pic.twitter.com/j1Jln28Zqb