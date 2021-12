L'Attacco dei Giganti 4 - Parte 2: la sinossi dell'episodio 76, da dove riprende l'anime?

The plot and staff of episode 76 have been revealed 🔥



Script: Hiroshi Seko

Storyboard: Kazuyoshi Katayama

Director: Yuichiro Hayashi

Chief Animation Director: Manabu Akita

Animation Directors: Michelle Sugimoto & Masayuki Fujita



Release date: January 9th, 2022 pic.twitter.com/35zfTXgipM