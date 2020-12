L'Attacco dei Giganti 4, parla un presunto animatore: 'la qualità calerà molto'

Have you participated in any of MAPPA's anime? If so, how good/bad were the working conditions? Also, which was the anime studio you liked working for the most? Be it because of their working conditions, pay, or just because of a project you really like.

Quite a lot~



First episode is the hook for viewers so they focus most of the best staff here and take the most care in this episode (aside from a climax or the final episode)



You will see the anime for what it really is right around the 3 episode mark