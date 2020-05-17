L'Attacco dei Giganti: arriva una serie di bellissimi e sexy cosplay di Mikasa Ackerman
I personaggi di L'Attacco dei Giganti non sono molto al centro dei cosplay rispetto a opere egualmente commerciali come ONE PIECE o Dragon Ball. Tuttavia ci sono degli irriducibili che si lanciano senza problemi nel mondo di Hajime Isayama. E tra questi possiamo osservare Mikaacosplayer che ha deciso di dedicarsi anima e corpo a Mikasa Ackerman.
La ragazza è la protagonista femminile di L'Attacco dei Giganti e ha accompagnato Eren dalle prime battute di manga e anime, aiutandolo e salvandolo in ogni situazione possibile. E per questo la cosplayer Mikaa nelle scorse settimane ha deciso di presentare diversi cosplay di Mikasa, ritraendola in tantissimi momenti diversi e sia prima che dopo il timeskip avvenuto a fine stagione 3 dell'anime.
Nelle dieci foto che abbiamo selezionato in calce dall'account Instagram della cosplayer vediamo Mikasa Ackerman come l'abbiamo conosciuta nella prima parte della storia, con la camicetta bianca e il dispositivo di manovra tridimensionale della Legione Esplorativa. Ma la cosplayer non si è fermata lì dato che ha deciso di portare non solo Mikasa post timeskip con l'armatura nera ma anche alcune foto con Mikasa in abiti casual e alcune con Mikasa sexy e in intimo.
Cosa ne pensate di questi cosplay di Mikasa Ackerman? Intanto L'Attacco dei Giganti 4 arriverà a ottobre 2020 a cui parteciperà naturalmente anche questo personaggio. Tuttavia la doppiatrice di Mikasa ha ricevuto minacce di morte negli scorsi mesi.
An ancient repost~ I know I’ve posted this before but I‘ve come to like this photo a bit more than the former :) Thank you for all the sweet comments on my previous post! - - - - #attackontitan #attackontitancosplay #mikasa #mikasackerman ##cosplay #cosplaygirl #コスプレイヤー #コスプレ #ミカサアッカーマン #ミカサ #attackontitan #manga #ackerman #進撃の巨人コスプレ #進撃の巨人 #hajimeisayama #erenyeager #erenjaeger #arminarlert #leviackerman #annieleonhardt #historiareiss #jeankirschtein #hanjizoe #eremika
I haven’t posted anything for almost a month now, been taking a break from cosplay but hopefully soon I’ll be back on track. When I logged in again I got alot of messages from people asking if I was okay, I was really surprised but thank you to those who worried about me ❤️ According to some commenters on Facebook, I wear too much makeup as Mikasa so I tried out some lighter makeup this time around. To be honest I prefer the other look better but I still hope it looks alright! - - - #mikasaackerman #mikasaackermancosplay #attackontitan #コスプレイヤー #コスプレ #ミカサアッカーマン #ミカサ #進撃の巨人 #cosplay #cosplaygirl #manga #ackerman #surveycorps #erenjaeger #arminarlert #leviackerman #annieleonhardt #historiareiss #jeankirschtein #eremika
I’m not dead ʕ•̫͡•ʔ First timeskip Mikasa in like 9 months. Hopefully I will be more active soon! - - - #mikasaackerman #mikasaackermancosplay #attackontitan #コスプレイヤー #コスプレ #ミカサアッカーマン #ミカサ #進撃の巨人 #cosplay #cosplaygirl #manga #ackerman #surveycorps #erenjaeger #arminarlert #leviackerman #annieleonhardt #historiareiss #jeankirschtein #eremika
Tomboy vibes o/ While I promised more time skip Mikasa this is probably just an excuse to show off my boots🔥 - - - #mikasaackerman #mikasaackermancosplay #attackontitan #コスプレイヤー #コスプレ #ミカサアッカーマン #ミカサ #進撃の巨人 #cosplay #cosplaygirl #manga #ackerman #surveycorps #erenjaeger #arminarlert #leviackerman #annieleonhardt #historiareiss #jeankirschtein #eremika
I look so pissed off in these goddamn . Should I post mirror selfies more often? - - - #mikasaackerman #mikasaackermancosplay #attackontitan #コスプレイヤー #コスプレ #ミカサアッカーマン #ミカサ #進撃の巨人 #cosplay #cosplaygirl #manga #ackerman #surveycorps #erenjaeger #arminarlert #leviackerman #annieleonhardt #historiareiss #jeankirschtein #eremika
Late night post (not quite sure if I like it or if my hands look weird) 🙏 - - - #mikasaackerman #mikasaackermancosplay #attackontitan #コスプレイヤー #コスプレ #ミカサアッカーマン #ミカサ #進撃の巨人 #cosplay #cosplaygirl #manga #ackerman #surveycorps #erenjaeger #arminarlert #leviackerman #annieleonhardt #historiareiss #jeankirschtein #eremika
Casual timeskip Mikasa inspired by a fanart made by noblue. I think the artist doesn’t allow reposted art but it really was pretty. Sorry if I look awkward, I took these about a month ago, wasn’t sure whether or not to post but better than nothing ig ^ - - - #mikasaackerman #mikasaackermancosplay #attackontitan #コスプレイヤー #コスプレ #ミカサアッカーマン #ミカサ #進撃の巨人 #cosplay #cosplaygirl #manga #ackerman #surveycorps #erenjaeger #arminarlert #leviackerman #annieleonhardt #historiareiss #jeankirschtein #eremika
The more I look at this the more it looks like the hand doesn’t belong to me - - - #mikasaackerman#mikasaackermancosplay #attackontitan #コスプレイヤー #コスプレ #ミカサアッカーマン #ミカサ #進撃の巨人 #cosplay #cosplaygirl #manga #ackerman #surveycorps #erenjaeger #arminarlert #leviackerman #annieleonhardt #historiareiss #jeankirschtein #eremika
