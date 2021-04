L'Attacco dei Giganti chiude con due edizioni speciali e una versione a colori: i dettagli

The final volume 34 of "Attack on Titan" by Hajime Isayama will offer two specials editions.



1st : including a booklet with the draft of chapter 1 & 2.



2nd : including a booklet with the draft of chapter 138 & 139 (last).



Both (price : 1000 yens) will be out on June 9, 2021. pic.twitter.com/BPa2L6WyRf