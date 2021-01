L'Attacco dei Giganti si concluderà presto, come hanno reagito i fan al grande annuncio?

In calce potete dare un'occhiata ad alcune delle migliori reazioni social selezionate per l'occasione. Dodici anni sono un periodo lunghissimo, e con la chiusura del manga saluteremo un'altra grande opera apprezzata in tutto il mondo , tra le più famose in occidente insieme a Demon Slayer e The Promised Neverland.

It's finally coming to an end, huh pic.twitter.com/TlMxgPngAg — 𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆𝖘 ☆🧟‍♂️ (@416_thomas) January 5, 2021

6 days before my birthday 😭😭 worst birthday ever 😭😭 — Bou⁷ 🍓🧸 (@bouchra_ID) January 5, 2021

Attack on Titan manga is officially ending in April what a ride it has been but so worth it. — Kevin M (@yxng_sloth) January 5, 2021

Attack on Titan ending date news got me like this. Someone help me I'm in mental fucking distress. pic.twitter.com/yorJz2ZQ4b — Rickyofthe12Leaf🍀🍀🍀CW:Rent a Girlfriend (@12nChTaika) January 5, 2021

Attack on titan manga ends in april confirmed which means we get 3 more chapters to enjoy!



Been a crazy ride but I've been wanting to see this ending for so long! Im excited pic.twitter.com/d6VKlRQngx — Dotodoya (@DotoDoya) January 5, 2021

Attack on Titan ending in 4 chapters. I am going to feel so lost after it's over :( — Colliñ (Prod) (@ProdCaste) January 5, 2021