L'Attacco dei Giganti: fan scatenati contro il finale e i leak, l'editor blocca i commenti

Non sono pochi coloro che non hanno apprezzato il finale, lo sviluppo degli ultimi eventi e persino le tante domande rimaste in sospese. In calce alla notizia potete dare un'occhiata ad alcuni commenti dei fan più delusi, una grande mole di critiche che ha costretto l'editor ha dover chiudere i commenti nel proprio profilo per limitare l'astio degli utenti. E voi, invece, cosa ne pensate delle loro critiche? Fatecelo sapere con un commento qua sotto.

Thank you for Ruining Attack on Titan🤡 — AotEndedon123 (@Markwell22) April 7, 2021

It's ruined the entire show and also so many loose ends and also the eren's character plot was cluster f**k,one of the greatest story ,I have greatest respect for this story but this is different I don't think isayama will get the satisfy with this — harshavardhan (@vardhankotu) April 7, 2021

Tell Isayama that he disappointed everyone. Shingeki no Kyojin is the worst disappointment and betrayal of the fans and the entire title. You have created the worst ending in the world.... — Dudeweed (@Dudeweed1) April 8, 2021

Read pirated comics and harass the people involved. Why are there so many foreigners? I understand that most countries have higher crime rates than Japan and do not follow the rules and manners. — あかさたな (@Tsukaab) April 7, 2021

You are destroyed the story and the characters

Well done 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

another great story in the rubbish 😭😭😭😭💔💔 — Youssef Feyala (@YFeyala) April 7, 2021

Man, I think Isayama was forced to change the ending. It’s actual shit. There’s no link between pre-123 and post-123. What the hell? What a shitty character development — Avriana (@yousuckanyway97) April 7, 2021