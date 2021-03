L'Attacco dei Giganti: la reazione di Armin alle subdole azioni di Eren

#AoTSeason4NHK #AOTSavagery



One look at Mikasa's tearful expression. Knew that he didn't stand a chance, knew he was outclassed in every way - but he didn't give a crap about that as long he got a swing at Eren's face for daring to hurt Mikasa.



Armin's righteous anger is 👌 pic.twitter.com/Z5s6wsodjP