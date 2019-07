L'Attacco dei Giganti: rivelati nuovi dettagli sulla Exhibition FINAL

⚠️ MANGA SPOILERS ⚠️



New information regarding "#AttackOnTitan Exhibition FINAL" came out in a newspaper today! Officially the exhibition will premiere on July 5th and will last until September 8th, 2019! 🔥🔥🔥



More info here: https://t.co/M1JzOP2laY pic.twitter.com/nUdAUVCvet