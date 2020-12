L'Attacco dei Giganti, da WIT Studio a MAPPA: cosa ne pensate delle nuove animazioni?

Armored Titan



WIT Studio MAPPA pic.twitter.com/UZZauFQiFR — nisha. @ Reiner brainrot (@rietveldkz) December 6, 2020

Sum differences I noticed:



- Wit Studio has a warmer palette, MAPPA's is greyish

- line weight is heavier in WS while MP has very consistent outlines

- MP looks closer to the manga art style

- WS uses more dynamic lighting?? I think — max (@maxinepiol) December 7, 2020

Thoughts on the Attack on Titan Season 4 premiere: WIT Studio did a wonderful job with the show's first three seasons but MAPPA did a great job with the new episode. It was a little weird seeing CG titans but the animation was quite good overall. — Perry Vandell 🌵 (@PerryVandell) December 7, 2020

I can't wait the hype, omg it's real! 🤯 #AttackonTitanFinalSeason episode 1 spoiler-free review, It was Jaw Dropping 😱! Studio MAPPA did a perfect job continuing from WiT Studio, and I'm really glad it's not the one punch man anime case, to me this feels like an upgraded anime. — Rivvery@Hyakkimaru (@RifStrafe) December 7, 2020

Anyways MAPPA did a great job for AoT as the successor of WIT studio!



However I kinda miss the way WIT studio did AoT character eyes as if they were glowing. Maybe sooner we will get that in later episodes 🙏 — Mako 🎮 Childe and Diluc came! (@kurisucchi) December 7, 2020