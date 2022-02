Attack on Titan 4x20 mostra la scena più struggente di Grisha Yeager

Per coloro che sono in pari con l'anime, sanno già cosa Grisha ha passato in questo e nel primissimo episodio di Attack On Titan . L'uomo si è trovato esiliato da Marley, finendo a Paradis dove gli è stato detto di farsi una nuova vita. Grisha ha cercato di dare una svolta alla sua vita dopo essersi sposato ancora una volta e aver avuto Eren, ma il suo passato non poteva lasciarlo stare .

I fan di Attack On Titan hanno fatto il conto alla rovescia per il finale della quarta stagione da quando la serie ha fatto il suo ritorno. Da quando Eren è tornato in TV, le cose si sono parecchio movimentate per i nostri eroi, e alcune delle alleanze più strette della serie sono andate in pezzi.

Still can't conceive just how fucking realistic Grisha's crying was, it was like a guy I knew was crying desperately in front of me and I had no way to help him. — Peter 🇮🇹 (@PeterOliva00) January 30, 2022

// attack on titan episode 79



the moment grisha saw zeke and told him he should’ve spend more time with him broke me so much pic.twitter.com/pILWArAlWo — ##IAH MIKA ! TR240 (@GOJOSDICC) January 30, 2022

grisha’s voice actor might be the best in the business holy shit that was insane — shash (@cactuzzshash) January 30, 2022

I want to take a moment to appreciate the voice acting performance of hiroshi tsuchida (grisha's va). his performance in this episode among the greatest ones I have ever seen.



his performance not only depicted the pain & suffering of grisha but also elevated it's impact on me. pic.twitter.com/AwJjEQpEg5 — Akshit (@oldsouleunoia) January 30, 2022

2 of the best plot twists in anime history held together by grisha, a man who has been dead in the story since the 2nd episode. genius story crafting to constantly shift the entire scope of a work while still remaining incredibly coherent, isayama is a generational talent pic.twitter.com/BR9bdLJjLR — shash (@cactuzzshash) January 31, 2022

Welcome Grisha Yeager to the "Anime Character Going Insane" Club pic.twitter.com/SNAPyqiSSu — 𝗔𝗻𝗶 𝗗. ☘️ (@Anidarshan31) January 31, 2022

It astounds me that Grisha's voice actor (Hiroshi Tsuchida) hasn't been in that many anime and had even less major roles when compared to most other notable Japanese seiyuu's. Because this man's performance is award worthy! He kills every single scene he's in!#Shingeki pic.twitter.com/1OeXhu28Ki — Walker (@drunkeldian) January 30, 2022

Grisha's voice actor deserves a medal pic.twitter.com/UhY103NcBk — hanme23 (@hanme231) January 30, 2022