Attack on Titan: Hajime Isayama rivela ispirazioni e curiosità sulla serie

He said to create his characters he draws them first and then based on how they look he creates a personality for them. Now they are talking about Marley characters pic.twitter.com/5mhlJGg8ix — Attack on Titan Facts (@Brownstragic) November 19, 2022

【Hajime Isayama at Anime NYC】



Hajime Isayama shares that Gabi was inspired by Arya Stark (Game of Thrones) & Falco was inspired by Jesse Pinkman (Breaking Bad) pic.twitter.com/e6pgphDgFE — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) November 19, 2022