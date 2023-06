Attack on Titan: Isayama celebra l'arrivo di K manga sui browser in un nuovo disegno

New illustration drawn by Hajime Isayama to celebrate the launch of K MANGA app 💯



In addition, there will be a new interview to Hajime Isayama in the live-streaming of K MANGA Launch Party on June 22, 2023 🔥



Live-streaming ➡ https://t.co/1CRxEX5w0B pic.twitter.com/PXJ5MkYr7N