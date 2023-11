Attack on Titan e le reazioni del fan al finale: in molti non ci possono credere

"Dad, there is this anime called Attack on Titan, do you know it ?" #shingeki #AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/kMEPDPiFQr

This scene is perfect and painful (we did it guys) Levi crying.! 🥲



Sasha saying goodbye with smiling

like " My Friends, I'm proud of you"



" They We will remain a memory in the heart that will be immortalized in history forever " #AttackOnTitan || #هجوم_العمالقة pic.twitter.com/InOH5X2By0