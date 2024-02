L'autore di Jujutsu Kaisen è preso da questo manga: sarà la prossima hit?

Akutami Gege (Jujutsu Kaisen) is recommending MamaYuyu by Yoshihiko Hayashi in the series' Volume 1.



Gege says 'this is what he considers to have good taste' and that 'Hayashi-sensei is a turning point for Jump'.



The mangaka has also drawn a Special Minerva Illustration.