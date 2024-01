L'autore di One-Punch Man è pronto per un nuovo manga: arriva Bug Ego!

Twisting Reality Comedy Oneshot "Bug Ego" by ONE (OPM, Mob Psycho 100) & Shitara Kiyoto is getting a 2nd chapter in upcoming Young Jump Daiichiwa issue 2 out Jan 18



Comedy about two high school students who are using secret glitches in reality to change the world around them.