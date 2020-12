Batman: uno sguardo al nuovo costume di Harley Quinn

👀 FIRST LOOK 👀

The @SeanMurphyArt designed Harley Noir suit debuts in #BatmanWhiteKnight Presents: Harley Quinn #6!



💣 Main cover art by Sean Murphy, colors by @MDHollingsworth



♦️️ Variant cover art by @ScaleraMatteo, colors by Matt Hollingsworth#DCBlackLabel pic.twitter.com/w8ePPBsuOG