Beastars: le prime immagini della Stagione 2 mostrano Haru, Pina e molti altri personaggi

In attesa dell'uscita della seconda stagione di Beastars , i ragazzi di Studio Orange hanno deciso di fare un piccolo regalo ai propri fan, mostrando in anticipo le prime immagini dedicate al design dei protagonisti dell'anime . In calce potete dare un'occhiata alla prima serie di characters visual, in cui viene persino mostrato un nuovo personaggio.

#BEASTARS Season 2 Visual:

Haru



Senior year dwarf rabbit. Had many relationships with various male in school but she has feelings for Legosi, who saved her. On the other hand, she's worried about Louis who went missing. pic.twitter.com/3sw1KkN3E3 — Orange: Animation Studio (@CG_Orange_eng) October 30, 2020

#BEASTARS Season 2 Visual:

Louis



Senior year red deer. Star actor with astouding level of charisma but he has a hidden past. Since Louis killed the Shishi-gumi boss, his whereabouts is unknown. pic.twitter.com/w8rdtnAaD5 — Orange: Animation Studio (@CG_Orange_eng) October 30, 2020

#BEASTARS Season 2 Visual:

Juno



Freshman year grey wolf. Loves Legosi. Cheerful and ambitious. With Louis missing, takes on the lead in the theater club. Has mixed feelings about herbivores. pic.twitter.com/jlhnSWR9iW — Orange: Animation Studio (@CG_Orange_eng) October 30, 2020

#BEASTARS Season 2 Visual:

Gohin



Panda Doctor working at Backstreet Market. Legoshi's teacher for dealing with carnivorous instinct and fighting skills. Divorced 39 year old that you can rely on. Has a sharp tongue but takes care of animals. pic.twitter.com/epCINkR8FX — Orange: Animation Studio (@CG_Orange_eng) October 30, 2020

#BEASTARS Season 2 Visual:

Ibuki



Member of Backstreet Marketcriminal organization, Shishi-gumi. While most members are rough brutes, Ibuki is clever and smart that at times shows thoughtfulness to others. Eye-glasses is the charm point. pic.twitter.com/XUQFGLmTmZ — Orange: Animation Studio (@CG_Orange_eng) October 30, 2020