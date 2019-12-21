Everyeye AnimeLogo Everyeye Anime
Un bellissimo tributo al creatore di molti supereroi Marvel: Stan Lee

Detto anche il Sorridente, o l'Uomo, Stan Lee ci ha lasciati nel novembre dello scorso anno, tuttavia la sua importanza nel mondo dei supereroi Marvel, che sia in ambito fumettistico che cinematografico, continua a risuonare e non ci è voluto molto prima che numerosi speciali a lui dedicati abbiano cominciato ad apparire anche in tv.

Uno di questi special, andato in onda di recente, è Celebrating Marvel's Stan Lee, nel quale si ripercorrono i 70 anni della brillante carriera di Stan Lee, durante i quali ha creato, al fianco di talentuosi colleghi come Jack Kirby e Steve Ditko, supereroi come Spider-Man, Iron Man, i Fantastici 4, gli Avengers, gli X-Men e moltissimi altri.

Naturalmente i fan hanno reagito positivamente alle immagini mostrate, e potete trovare dei post in calce alla notizia, con anche una vena di nostalgia e commozione. Lo speciale è stato filmato principalmente vicino al New Amsterdam Theater di New York, durante l'autunno appena passato, e sono intervenuti numerosi attori e fumettisti per ricordare Lee.

Tra questi ci sono Clark Gregg, che ha interpretato l'agente Phil Coulson nella serie Agents of Shield e in alcuni film del MCU, Tom Hiddleston, il Loki dell'universo Marvel, Paul Bettany, ovvero Visione. Anche altre celebrità hanno voluto omaggiare Stan Lee, come Mark Hamill, l'attore dietro il personaggio di Luke Skywalker della saga di Star Wars, che ha visto la sua conclusione con l'episodio IX, e disegnatori che hanno segnato gli anni '90 di diverse testate Marvel, come Todd McFarlane.

Un modo particolare per ricordare uno dei più grandi creatori nel mondo del fumetto, il papà di tantissimi supereroi diventati ormai leggende e simboli di valori che hanno conquistato milioni di fan.

FONTE: Comicbook.com
