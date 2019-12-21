Un bellissimo tributo al creatore di molti supereroi Marvel: Stan Lee
Detto anche il Sorridente, o l'Uomo, Stan Lee ci ha lasciati nel novembre dello scorso anno, tuttavia la sua importanza nel mondo dei supereroi Marvel, che sia in ambito fumettistico che cinematografico, continua a risuonare e non ci è voluto molto prima che numerosi speciali a lui dedicati abbiano cominciato ad apparire anche in tv.
Uno di questi special, andato in onda di recente, è Celebrating Marvel's Stan Lee, nel quale si ripercorrono i 70 anni della brillante carriera di Stan Lee, durante i quali ha creato, al fianco di talentuosi colleghi come Jack Kirby e Steve Ditko, supereroi come Spider-Man, Iron Man, i Fantastici 4, gli Avengers, gli X-Men e moltissimi altri.
Naturalmente i fan hanno reagito positivamente alle immagini mostrate, e potete trovare dei post in calce alla notizia, con anche una vena di nostalgia e commozione. Lo speciale è stato filmato principalmente vicino al New Amsterdam Theater di New York, durante l'autunno appena passato, e sono intervenuti numerosi attori e fumettisti per ricordare Lee.
Tra questi ci sono Clark Gregg, che ha interpretato l'agente Phil Coulson nella serie Agents of Shield e in alcuni film del MCU, Tom Hiddleston, il Loki dell'universo Marvel, Paul Bettany, ovvero Visione. Anche altre celebrità hanno voluto omaggiare Stan Lee, come Mark Hamill, l'attore dietro il personaggio di Luke Skywalker della saga di Star Wars, che ha visto la sua conclusione con l'episodio IX, e disegnatori che hanno segnato gli anni '90 di diverse testate Marvel, come Todd McFarlane.
Un modo particolare per ricordare uno dei più grandi creatori nel mondo del fumetto, il papà di tantissimi supereroi diventati ormai leggende e simboli di valori che hanno conquistato milioni di fan.
Wow, that was an amazing tribute to Stan Lee @ABCNetwork. Not gonna lie I teared up at the end. And thank you @clarkgregg and @MingNa for the #Philinda reunion! #Excelsior #CelebratingStanLee— Tina Marie-y Christmas (@TinaMWoods) 21 dicembre 2019
#CelebratingStanLee— Atharva Sohani (@AtharvaSohani) 21 dicembre 2019
Stan Lee has always been an inspiration for all of us. For me, He is the Greatest God. The God who created the best universe of all time.
He was, is and always be a LEGEND.
STAN, I LOVE YOU 3000.
The 8 year old in me is beyond excited right now! One of my idols right here! — watching Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee— George Lee (@Echo73) 21 dicembre 2019
Sooooooo...I’m about 10 minutes into this #StanLee special on #ABC and I’m literally in tears. We didn’t fucking deserve him. pic.twitter.com/uWXUFK6yfF— Armani Blade The Black Mamba (@HennyCassanova) 21 dicembre 2019
The #CelebratingStanLee special is great, beautiful tribute.— The Marvel Vulture (@MarvelVulture) 21 dicembre 2019
His legacy and characters will live forever #Excelsior #StanLee #Marvel
Thank you Stan Lee for making a world where I can escape to when the real world gets to be to hard and where it’s ok to be a grown adult and still be reading comic books 💔😭#CelebratingStanLee pic.twitter.com/HLs483EeLz— Jaime Murray ♿ (@GeekWoman20) 21 dicembre 2019
i didnt watch the stan Lee tribute on abc because i knew it would make me emotional so i might watch it tomorrow on hulu if im up to it— ☂︎ (@vanexmias) 21 dicembre 2019
i didnt watch the stan Lee tribute on abc because i knew it would make me emotional so i might watch it tomorrow on hulu if im up to it— ☂︎ (@vanexmias) 21 dicembre 2019
I tried to watch #CelebratingStanLee, but I got so emotional, I had to turn it off.— 🌎🌈RogueAnastasia🌈🌎 (@KeltikSkye) 21 dicembre 2019
It's amazing how someone you've never actually met can leave a hole in your heart.@TheRealStanLee you may be gone, but your legacy will NEVER die.#Excelsior!!!
Awww, Stan Lee 😢— Highly Favored 🔥🙏🏾♿ (@tokingblackgirl) 21 dicembre 2019
I can't believe he's gone. He made a positive impact in many people's lives. He taught us that everyone has a super hero inside them.
Rest in Power, Stan.
Excelsior! 💥☝🏾 #CelebratingStanLee pic.twitter.com/J0ctBejr9z
if you wept during the @marvel #CelebratingStanLee broadcast just know that in the theatre that night it was WAYYYYY WEEEPIER like not a dry eye in the house. what a special guy. #stanlee #excelsior— MARGARET STOHL (@mstohl) 21 dicembre 2019
