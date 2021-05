Berserk: la community saluta Kentaro Miura, ecco l'omaggio del web

rest in peace, Kentaro Miura



I really dug into Berserk after my first kid, I'd spend his naps, while my wife was at work, reading through the manga - I love the world Kentaro created, such an incredible legacy to leave behind, but man, so young - but such an impact on culture — Dave Rapoza (@DaveRapoza) May 20, 2021

Kentaro Miura has passed away.



I cannot express how important Berserk has been to us as a source of inspiration for Castlevania. A quarter of our team drew from it for inspiration. It defined what dark fantasy was for us.



I’m crushed. RIP, Miura. https://t.co/3VyofOEX8O — Adam Deats (@AdamDeats) May 20, 2021