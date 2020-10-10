Berserk: il nuovo annuncio ha distrutto le aspettative dei fan

Per ora tutto qui, nessun'altra novità e ciò ha scatenato la rete contro Berserk e la rivista. Tutti si aspettavano qualcosa di più e i tanti tweet di delusione che potete notare in calce lo dimostrano platealmente. Perlomeno, il manga sta per tornare su Young Animal: Berserk 362 è previsto per fine ottobre .

La verità è giunta il 9 ottobre e praticamente aveva ragione chi tra i fan si aspettava che il tutto fosse in realtà niente di clamoroso. Niente anime, niente novità sul manga o altro, bensì una mostra dedicata a Berserk presso la Ikebukuro Sunshine City a Tokyo programmata per il prossimo anno, più una campagna di crowdfunding per permettere la costruzione di una replica di Zodd l'Immortale in scala reale.

E mentre il manga si avvicina alla conclusione, in tanti pensavano che il progetto Berserk New Beginning sarebbe stato una ventata d'aria fresca per il brand. Magari un anime , anche se in 3DCG, o un nuovo film o comunque qualche progetto collaterale importante.

So the berserk new beginning announcement was just a exhibition that I can’t even go to😭😭 pic.twitter.com/M8Kt4qXIqF — Nicks’s B, Danube (@fvckkeshi) October 9, 2020

why would they call that berserk announcement 'a new beginning'? is the zodd statue gonna come alive and start murdering people in a new cool roleplaying game? will they start the eclipse at the end of the exhibition? will somebody murder a child? will nose boy be there? — himbologist (@viskerag) October 6, 2020

Me after reading the Berserk "A New Beginning" reveal. pic.twitter.com/LNGhXRVXjb — 🎃『ᴛʀᴀᴘᴘɪɴ ᴍᴇʀᴋ』🎃 (@Merk_Gang) October 10, 2020

so apparently the berserk new beginning announcement is just a fucking exhibition pic.twitter.com/Nf0f5UKFZo — 🎃Crona🎃 (@RaccoonDogzz) October 9, 2020

#Berserk A New Beginning consists of an exhibition and a crowdfunding for a Zodd statue in Tokyo, not what I expected tbh :/ — Piposaru2020 (@bionicworks) October 9, 2020

I don’t really mind having a Berserk exhibition (which is dope imo) and a giant Zodd but why is the announcement called “The new beginning” I don’t really understand the naming 🤔 — Huncho⁷ (@MoonlightHuncho) October 6, 2020

I have no idea why they would market the Berserk news a “A New Beginning” when all they’re doing is just making a statue.



Like...that’s just so weird. — Griffin ☄️ (@Griff_Navus) October 6, 2020

I love Berserk to the point an art exhibition is an exciting annoucement but for the average fan, this wasn't worth the tease of a "new beginning" — GangMama (@celest1albrush) October 9, 2020

Alright, 2 pieces of news for you Berserk Fans



Let's start with the Good one:

Berserk is returning on October 23rd



Bad one:

The "New Beginning" reveal is apparently Berserk having an exhibition with the goal to crowdfund a giant Zodd statue...

Anyway, Manga it is #Berserk — Otaku Modus (@otakumodus) October 6, 2020