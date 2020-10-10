Berserk: il nuovo annuncio ha distrutto le aspettative dei fan
Inutile dire che i fan di Berserk devono affrontare una delusione dietro l'altra. L'opera di Kentaro Miura sembra praticamente eterna considerato che viene pubblicato su Young Animal un capitolo ogni morte di papa. Il mangaka ha promesso di accelerare i ritmi produttivi di Berserk ma per ora non ci sono state novità su quel fronte.
E mentre il manga si avvicina alla conclusione, in tanti pensavano che il progetto Berserk New Beginning sarebbe stato una ventata d'aria fresca per il brand. Magari un anime, anche se in 3DCG, o un nuovo film o comunque qualche progetto collaterale importante.
La verità è giunta il 9 ottobre e praticamente aveva ragione chi tra i fan si aspettava che il tutto fosse in realtà niente di clamoroso. Niente anime, niente novità sul manga o altro, bensì una mostra dedicata a Berserk presso la Ikebukuro Sunshine City a Tokyo programmata per il prossimo anno, più una campagna di crowdfunding per permettere la costruzione di una replica di Zodd l'Immortale in scala reale.
Per ora tutto qui, nessun'altra novità e ciò ha scatenato la rete contro Berserk e la rivista. Tutti si aspettavano qualcosa di più e i tanti tweet di delusione che potete notare in calce lo dimostrano platealmente. Perlomeno, il manga sta per tornare su Young Animal: Berserk 362 è previsto per fine ottobre.
So the berserk new beginning announcement was just a exhibition that I can’t even go to😭😭 pic.twitter.com/M8Kt4qXIqF— Nicks’s B, Danube (@fvckkeshi) October 9, 2020
why would they call that berserk announcement 'a new beginning'? is the zodd statue gonna come alive and start murdering people in a new cool roleplaying game? will they start the eclipse at the end of the exhibition? will somebody murder a child? will nose boy be there?— himbologist (@viskerag) October 6, 2020
Me after reading the Berserk "A New Beginning" reveal. pic.twitter.com/LNGhXRVXjb— 🎃『ᴛʀᴀᴘᴘɪɴ ᴍᴇʀᴋ』🎃 (@Merk_Gang) October 10, 2020
so apparently the berserk new beginning announcement is just a fucking exhibition pic.twitter.com/Nf0f5UKFZo— 🎃Crona🎃 (@RaccoonDogzz) October 9, 2020
#Berserk A New Beginning consists of an exhibition and a crowdfunding for a Zodd statue in Tokyo, not what I expected tbh :/— Piposaru2020 (@bionicworks) October 9, 2020
I don’t really mind having a Berserk exhibition (which is dope imo) and a giant Zodd but why is the announcement called “The new beginning” I don’t really understand the naming 🤔— Huncho⁷ (@MoonlightHuncho) October 6, 2020
I have no idea why they would market the Berserk news a “A New Beginning” when all they’re doing is just making a statue.— Griffin ☄️ (@Griff_Navus) October 6, 2020
Like...that’s just so weird.
I love Berserk to the point an art exhibition is an exciting annoucement but for the average fan, this wasn't worth the tease of a "new beginning"— GangMama (@celest1albrush) October 9, 2020
Alright, 2 pieces of news for you Berserk Fans— Otaku Modus (@otakumodus) October 6, 2020
Let's start with the Good one:
Berserk is returning on October 23rd
Bad one:
The "New Beginning" reveal is apparently Berserk having an exhibition with the goal to crowdfund a giant Zodd statue...
Anyway, Manga it is #Berserk
Yet another L for berserk lol they should not have called that announcement “The New Beginning”. It’s just a japan exclusive in person event celebrating the 30th anniversary of the manga.— spencer smith (@SirSpuncer) October 9, 2020
