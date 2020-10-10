Everyeye AnimeLogo Everyeye Anime
Berserk: il nuovo annuncio ha distrutto le aspettative dei fan

Inutile dire che i fan di Berserk devono affrontare una delusione dietro l'altra. L'opera di Kentaro Miura sembra praticamente eterna considerato che viene pubblicato su Young Animal un capitolo ogni morte di papa. Il mangaka ha promesso di accelerare i ritmi produttivi di Berserk ma per ora non ci sono state novità su quel fronte.

E mentre il manga si avvicina alla conclusione, in tanti pensavano che il progetto Berserk New Beginning sarebbe stato una ventata d'aria fresca per il brand. Magari un anime, anche se in 3DCG, o un nuovo film o comunque qualche progetto collaterale importante.

La verità è giunta il 9 ottobre e praticamente aveva ragione chi tra i fan si aspettava che il tutto fosse in realtà niente di clamoroso. Niente anime, niente novità sul manga o altro, bensì una mostra dedicata a Berserk presso la Ikebukuro Sunshine City a Tokyo programmata per il prossimo anno, più una campagna di crowdfunding per permettere la costruzione di una replica di Zodd l'Immortale in scala reale.

Per ora tutto qui, nessun'altra novità e ciò ha scatenato la rete contro Berserk e la rivista. Tutti si aspettavano qualcosa di più e i tanti tweet di delusione che potete notare in calce lo dimostrano platealmente. Perlomeno, il manga sta per tornare su Young Animal: Berserk 362 è previsto per fine ottobre.

