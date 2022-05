Berserk, ricorre l'anniversario della morte di Miura: ecco le celebrazioni dei fan

One year later and I’m still at a loss. I haven’t had a lot of time for art lately, but I had to at least try to paint something for today. Thank you for everything Miura 🖤#berserkday #thankyoumiura #berserk #berserkmanga pic.twitter.com/3hfoFENXL1 — Theo (@Theophiasco) May 6, 2022

today is may 6, a year ago kentaro miura passed away, here's my favorite colorings from his work.



thanks for creating this masterpiece. rest easy. pic.twitter.com/26IYM8I93G — zetton (@hyakurin) May 6, 2022

It’s been one year since Kentaro Miura passed away.



A master of his craft who told us in his stories to never give up no matter how bad things are, and that there’s always a reason to live. pic.twitter.com/o2mESTLhoP — Foshizzanator (@Foshizzanator) May 6, 2022

Today is May 6.

A year ago Kentaro Miura passed away.

Pay your respects to the Master. pic.twitter.com/Wo2PYgGiLQ — Rage Of Berserk (@RageOfBerserk) May 6, 2022

A year ago today, Kentaro Miura passed away. Rest in paradise, legend. pic.twitter.com/kiQAUJEmDa — THANK YOU MIURA (@ooc_berserk) May 6, 2022

It is may 6th, 2022, its been 1 year since the passing of Kentaro Miura. Though he has left this world his talented storytelling and artistic vision of Berserk will always remain in our hearts and minds, may he never be forgotten. God Speed#ベルセルク #berserk #miura #三浦建太郎 pic.twitter.com/WvOCdnJKAM — Kentaro Miura Art ⚔ (@BerserkArtDaily) May 6, 2022