Le Bizzarre Avventure di JoJo: Vento Aureo: annunciato episodio speciale dopo il finale

“JoJo Part 5 Golden Wind” will have a final episode special (1-hour) on July 28th 20:00 JST on Tokyo MX; which is on a Sunday. However JoJo airs on Fridays at a different timeslot. This may be a special that airs after the regularly scheduled final episode https://t.co/4mPx0s1StL pic.twitter.com/zWdwK01fTq