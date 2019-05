Le bizzarre avventure di Jojo: Vento Aureo ha un team speciale per i Muda Muda

Jojo EP31, Giorno infinitely punches Chocolata with Muda,Muda! This scene was described with the 7 pages of the original manga. The anime made an special credit for "Muda muda key animation" 無駄無駄原画 staff. Bucciarati would say "di molto grazie" for 6 muda muda specialists. pic.twitter.com/p85RFxcjrV