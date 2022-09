Black Clover: chi sono i Paladini? L'identità dei quattro misteriosi antagonisti

Its definitely gotta be morgen and marx, also marx has been very quiet so 👀 #BCSpoilers pic.twitter.com/FQXZEXFCq3

#BCSpoilers

Maybe it's him after its shape changed in a year and 3 months.

" Because we didn't see him "

-

Unless someone else is from another kingdom. pic.twitter.com/fGP9uOrRw2