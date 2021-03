Black Clover: indetto il quinto sondaggio di popolarità, chi è il personaggio più amato?

Black Clover's 6th Anniversary Plans: 1. Poster drawn by Yuuki Tabata and Yoshihara Tatsuya. 2. 6th Anniversary Website 3. Smartphone Case Lottery for 66 People 4. 5th Character Popularity Poll 5. Jump+ & Zebrack App Free Chapters 6. Drawing Video from Tabata in Jump's Channel

Black Clover's 5th Character Popularity Poll will start on March 29th and end on May 31st. Participants will be able to cast their votes online and once per day.