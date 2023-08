Black Clover rimosso da Weekly Shonen Jump! Il futuro del manga, cambia la pubblicazione

Black Clover by Yuki Tabata will be officially transferring its serialization to Jump GIGA after Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #38. More details will be given in the future. pic.twitter.com/edfF02QzIZ

Black Clover is also promoting and reaching the 'climax' of its Final Arc through this magazine transfer.



More details about the series will be given in the future. https://t.co/t5Hd3ZBunF