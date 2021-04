Blue Box: il nuovo manga di Jump che sta sciogliendo il cuore dei lettori

In occasione dell'uscita del primo capitolo di Blue Box i fan avevano manifestato grande interesse per questo progetto dall'affascinante character design e dall'atmosfera sentimentale, tuttavia questi primi 3 numeri stanno coinvolgendo moltissimo i lettori che stanno davvero iniziando ad alzare le aspettare sul manga di Miura sensei . Alcune reazioni a caldo, a tal proposito, potete recuperarle in calce alla notizia. Cogliamo l'occasione per ricordarvi che i primi 3 capitoli sono disponibili gratuitamente su Manga Plus , un'occasione dunque da non perdere per seguire settimanalmente il manga.

1. Blue box 3



