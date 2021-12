Boruto, nel 2022 arrivano le nuove opening ed ending: ecco i primi dettagli

BORUTO Anime will receive a new Opening & Ending in January 2022!



• Opening will be composed by the Rockband, FLOW!

• Ending will be composed by the Singer/Songwriter, Anly!



(FLOW previously composed: Naruto OP4/OP8, Naruto Shippuden OP6/ED34. Anly composed Shippuden OP20)