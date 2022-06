Boruto 255, ancora lamentele sulle animazioni: i fan salutano la saga nel Paese dell'Acqua

This episode today cemented this fact, the schedule is not cutting it, the quality's declining further and further even in imp episodes, most ignored this until now, but if this continues, someday a manga canon episode may end up lookin like this. No telling atp fr#BORUTO https://t.co/dCZmu0cLNk pic.twitter.com/Z4OoxoGfjx — 🌟Aditya☀️ (@AdityaCursed) June 26, 2022

With this, the Funato Arc finally concludes, I wasn't totally satisfied with it but it managed to shine at times, I liked how Boruto and Kawaki were opposites about war leading to their sparring and that Ikada was allowed to have a redemption 👀

(Boruto REVIEW #255)