Boruto capitolo 44 mette in scena per la prima volta una certa situazione familiare

Boruto manga is doing great 🔥



Sakura finally fished healing Sasuke and now he's doing okay, Such a lovely moment between Sasuke, Sarada and Sakura ♥️



Kara seems to be more dangerous than the Akatsuki and I have a feeling Jiraiya has something to do with this kk 🗿 pic.twitter.com/ubMBnP6ZJz