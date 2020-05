Boruto: come si formano i plotoni ninja? Ukyo Kodachi spiega le formazioni shinobi

Shinobi Secrets Column #3: ‘Shinobi and Formations’ by Ukyou Kodachi from Boruto Volume #9~



- Shinobi are formally organized into Teams, Combat Squads, Platoons, Companies, & Battalions



- 1 Company = 67 Shinobi; For specialized feats, they're potentially ≥ The Five Kage pic.twitter.com/CV7b71NTd4