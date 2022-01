Boruto, i fan inneggiano la nuova opening: è la migliore di sempre?

Ok but my question is: Why did the new Boruto opening have to go so hard?! pic.twitter.com/syTSPwvpz7

Takeru Ogiwara has always been one of the leaders of the 'photography-savvy' side of Boruto's production team so it's great to see him get a chance to direct an opening. Joining him is Ryo Ohashi who was a regular in the CG and compositing team on BORUTO a few years ago! pic.twitter.com/VLwfF2Txc7