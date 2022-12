Boruto: un Jump Festa all'insegna di novità per l'anime e per il manga

The month of December for Boruto:



- JumpFesta for Boruto/Naruto (Dec 17)

- Big Announcement teased for Naruto at JF.

- Potential Code arc announcement for Boruto at JF.

- Boruto Chapter 76 (Dec 20)

- Anime weekly Episodes

- Sasuke Retsuden and Konoha Shinden Bi-weekly chapters