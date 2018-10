Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, anticipazioni dell'episodio 79

EP #79: "A Reunion with Mitsuki...!!"



Shaking off a formidable foe, Boruto catches up with Mitsuki! Boruto battles against Kakuyou, who has the strength to even defeat jounin. It was a close battle, but they shake off their enemy. Finally, they manage a reunion with Mitsuki!? pic.twitter.com/tg71cPWiZ9