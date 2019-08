Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, nuova pagina a colori e primi spoiler del capitolo 37

The cover PG actually features Jigen and Boruto facing opposite directions~ Boruto is glaring back over his shoulder at Jigen with Karma activated - he’s wearing matching blue t-shirt. https://t.co/ckg7HJ4tYq

Jigen’s hair is like Orochimaru black colour. Blood red coloured hair-tie, earrings, and collar thingy that matches the colour of the stripe and back design on Boruto’s jacket. Jigen is wearing a white robe with black stripe on the sleeves. His inner shirt seems to be black too. https://t.co/8PaAqRu7cw