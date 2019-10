Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, svelata la trama del prossimo arco narrativo!

New Arc Spoiler:



As Revealed in Naruto to Boruto the Live by Naruto's VA:



1-Boruto and Adult Sasuke only will go back in time

2-Urashiki's goal is Naruto's Kyuubi, he wants to return to the past and kill Naruto as a genin since he's no match to Adult Naruto. pic.twitter.com/hMeOhdLd8k