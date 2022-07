Boruto, poster e informazioni sulla nuova saga dell'anime: ecco tre nuovi personaggi

The Himawari ninja academy arc will introduce some new character! Check out their character designs and who they will be voiced by:



• (Left) Eiki Kazama: Takuto Yoshinaga (CV)

• (Middle) Yukiwari Kae: Inori Minase (CV)

• (Right) Kamakura Oska: Rina Hidaka (CV) pic.twitter.com/14lTLQo0Ew